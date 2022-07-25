Left Menu

South Africa's Amplats reports 43% drop in half-year profit

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 11:39 IST
South Africa's Anglo American Platinum on Monday reported a 43% fall in half-year profit, due to weaker platinum group metal (PGM) prices and lower volumes compared to record sales a year ago when the global economy started to emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Amplats' headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 101.4 rand ($6.02) for the half-year that ended June 30, from 176.47 rand a year ago. ($1 = 16.8452 rand)

