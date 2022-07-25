How to Increase Your Income

In order to increase your income, you may need to think outside the box. There are many ways that you can go about doing this, and some will be more applicable than others depending on your unique situation. In this blog post, we will discuss six different ways that you can increase your income without making too many drastic changes.

For some people, creating a passive income stream is the best way to go. For example, Lensa's blog describes that there is a considerable CEO wage gap and many workers receive much less than they should. Some may find it beneficial to ask for a raise or promotion at their current job. No matter what route you decide to take, make sure that you are proactive and motivated about making more money!

1. Create a passive income

One way to increase your income is by creating a passive income stream. This can be done in a variety of ways, such as investing in real estate or stocks, starting a side business, or even writing an eBook that you can sell online. If you have some extra money to invest, this is definitely a route that you should consider pursuing.

2. Look into your current employee benefits

If you are currently employed, one of the first places that you should look when trying to increase your income is your employee benefits package. Many companies offer a variety of benefits that their employees can take advantage of, such as tuition reimbursement, 401(k) matching programs, and health insurance. If you are not taking advantage of all the benefits that your company offers, you could be missing out on a lot of extra money!

3. Modify your tax withholdings

If you want to see a bigger paycheck each month, one way to do this is by modifying your tax withholdings. By increasing the amount of money that is withheld from each paycheck for taxes, you will receive a larger tax refund when you file your return. However, this does mean that you will have less money to spend in the short term.

4. Start a side business

Another great way to increase your income is by starting a side business. If you have a skill or hobby that you are passionate about, there are many ways that you can turn it into a money-making venture. For example, you could start a blog and sell advertising, offer consulting services, or even create an online course.

Image Credit: Markus Winkler on Unsplash

5. Ask for a raise or promotion

If you feel like you are underpaid at your current job, one of the best things that you can do is to ask for a raise. If you have been with your company for a while and have been performing well, there is a good chance that your employer will be willing to give you a raise. You can also try asking for a promotion to a higher-paying position.

6. Use your hobbies to your advantage

Do you have a hobby that you enjoy spending time on? If so, you may be able to use it to your advantage and make some extra money. For example, if you like to create handmade things, you could start selling them on specialized platforms like Etsy. Or if you enjoy gardening, you could sell plants or offer landscaping services.

7. Lean Into Investing

There are many different ways that you can go about investing your money. You can choose to invest in stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or even real estate. Investing is a great way to grow your money over time, and it can provide you with a consistent income stream.

8. Make Extra Money With Your Car

If you own a car, you can use it to make some extra money. There are a few different ways that you can do this, such as becoming a driver for a ride-sharing service or delivery service. You could also rent out your car when you're not using it. This might bring you enough money and in time you can invest in another car thus increasing your total income.

Follow one or several of these tips and you'll be able to add some money to your budget.

