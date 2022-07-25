Left Menu

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

25-07-2022
Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has launched two tractors in the domestic market.

The commercial vehicle maker said it has launched AVTR 4220 with 41.5T GCW and AVTR 4420 with 43.5T GCW in the tractor segment.

With this launch, Ashok Leyland becomes the first Indian firm to offer tractors with 41.5T gross combination weight (GCW) and 43.5T GCW in two-axle configuration, the company said in a statement.

''The high GCW of AVTR 4220 and 4420 tractors permits customers to carry denser loads, thus delivering superior fuel efficiency and better TCO advantage,'' Ashok Leyland Head – MHCV Sanjeev Kumar said.

The company will continue its journey with new models to meet the emerging demands of customers, he added.

