Anzen Trust plans to raise Rs 895 crore

Infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust looks to raise Rs 895 crore by selling units on a private placement basis.

InvIT is a relatively new investment instrument in the Indian context but is extremely popular in global markets. It comprises a portfolio of infrastructure assets such as highways and power transmission assets.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust (Anzen Trust) is proposing an initial offer through a private placement aggregating up to Rs 8,950 million, according to the preliminary placement memorandum filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Anzen Trust is an InvIT sponsored by Sekura Energy Pvt Ltd (SEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus (EIYP).

The sponsor has experience in designing and engineering, operations and maintenance and managing power transmission and renewable energy projects across India, and is the project manager of two power transmission assets and 12 renewable energy assets, with an aggregate generation capacity of 813.2 MWp (Megawatt peak).

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited and Edelweiss Financial Services have been appointed merchant bankers to manage the issue.

