Left Menu

UP: 8 killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:06 IST
UP: 8 killed as double-decker buses collide on Purvanchal Expressway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight people were killed and 16 injured when a Delhi-bound bus rammed into a parked bus on Purvanchal Expressway here on Monday, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and said the state government is providing all possible help to the victims.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said around 4.45 am, a private double-decker bus from Bihar's Muzaffarpur on its way to Delhi collided with another bus parked on Purvanchal Expressway under the Lonikatra police station area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manoj Pandey said the accident took place near an eatery close to Narendrapur Madraha village.

The parked bus was on its way to Delhi from Sitamarhi, also in Bihar. There were 36 passengers altogether in the two double-decker buses and police suspect the driver was sleepy at the time of the accident.

''The accident on Purvanchal Expressway in Barabanki is extremely saddening. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Along with this, I wish a speedy recovery to all injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

Police took the injured to a community health centre in Haidergarh, from where those seriously hurt were referred to a trauma centre in Lucknow.

At present, nine injured are being treated at the Lucknow trauma centre and three at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in the state capital.

Other passengers were sent to their destinations after administering first aid.

Helpline 9454417464 has been issued in connection with the incident, the SP said.

The dead have been identified as Siddh Narayan Jha (75) of Phulparas, Shivdhari Sadam (42) of Madhubani, Om Prakash Rai (33) of Samastipur, Sapna Devi (33) Sitamarhi, Subodh (24) of Madhubani, Kamlesh Kumar (23) of Sitamarhi, Samsuddin (17) of Madhubani, and Aditya Kumar (12) of Sitamarhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022