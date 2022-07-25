Maha: Scooterist killed in collision with van carrying school children; 10 hurt
A scooterist was killed and ten others, including nine school students, were injured when their van collided with a two-wheeler and overturned in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said. He said the van driver was speeding and the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.The scooterist, identified as Chetan Meher 45, fell on the road and died on the spot, he added.
A scooterist was killed and ten others, including nine school students, were injured when their van collided with a two-wheeler and overturned in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The incident occurred at around 9 AM at Satpati, nearly 10 km from the Palghar district headquarters, when the students were traveling in a private van, an official said. He said the van driver was speeding and the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.
The scooterist, identified as Chetan Meher (45), fell on the road and died on the spot, he added. The injured included nine students and a teacher. They were given first aid at a nearby medical center, the official said. A case has been registered against the van driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.
