Left Menu

Maha: Scooterist killed in collision with van carrying school children; 10 hurt

A scooterist was killed and ten others, including nine school students, were injured when their van collided with a two-wheeler and overturned in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said. He said the van driver was speeding and the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.The scooterist, identified as Chetan Meher 45, fell on the road and died on the spot, he added.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:54 IST
Maha: Scooterist killed in collision with van carrying school children; 10 hurt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scooterist was killed and ten others, including nine school students, were injured when their van collided with a two-wheeler and overturned in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The incident occurred at around 9 AM at Satpati, nearly 10 km from the Palghar district headquarters, when the students were traveling in a private van, an official said. He said the van driver was speeding and the vehicle collided with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

The scooterist, identified as Chetan Meher (45), fell on the road and died on the spot, he added. The injured included nine students and a teacher. They were given first aid at a nearby medical center, the official said. A case has been registered against the van driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

Study: Star formation is influenced by supermassive blackholes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022