PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 18:04 IST
IEX net rises over 11 pc to Rs 69 cr in June quarter
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday posted over 11 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 69.12 crore in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 62.10 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.

Total income of the company increased to Rs 113.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 102.87 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the filing said.

The company has fixed August 12, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the final dividend for 2021-22.

