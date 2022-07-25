Left Menu

Tech Mahindra Q1 profit slumps 16 per cent to Rs 1,132 crore

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to Rs 1,353.20 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year decline of 16.4 per cent.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-07-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 21:16 IST
Tech Mahindra Q1 profit slumps 16 per cent to Rs 1,132 crore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to Rs 1,353.20 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, registering a year-on-year decline of 16.4 per cent. On a sequential basis, the company's profit slumped by 24.8 per cent.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 12,708 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, which is 24.6 per cent higher year-on-year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis the company's revenue registered a growth of 4.9 per cent.

Commenting on the results, CP Gurnoni, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "We are starting this fiscal with a renewed commitment towards delivering consistent organic growth. We remain resilient and watchful given the dynamic global macro-economic environment and will continue to invest in new and emerging technologies to deliver differentiated offerings. Our winning strategy rests on the pillars -- 'Purpose, People and Performance' which is aiding us to responsibly capitalize on the strong demand environment in the market." "Delivery transformation, cost optimization and cash conversion will be key focus areas, as we continue to offset the strong supply side headwinds in the market. We aim to expand our profitability through operational excellence and improved operating metrics over the course of FY 23," said Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
4
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022