Gahlot assures Delhiites better coverage, access of city buses

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday assured Delhiites better coverage and access of city buses as he said the AAP government is close to finalising the route rationalisation study to improve connectivity of buses.Sources said the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System DIMTS was asked to carry out the study around three years ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 08:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 08:07 IST
Sources said the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) was asked to carry out the study around three years ago. The study is now complete and the transport minister was recently given a presentation on the same. Wider consultations will be held with stakeholders on finding solutions to problems of commuters, they said. The study aims to examine the areas where bus services are not readily available in the city, areas where the demand is more but the frequency of buses is less, underserved areas in terms of bus connectivity, and also seeks to find solutions to the issue of last mile connectivity. For instance, the routes where feeder buses can be deployed for passengers, sources added. Gahlot also reviewed the recommendations of the study along with senior government officials.

''Delhiites to soon experience better coverage and access of city buses. We are in last league of finalization of route rationalization study. Reviewed the study recommendations and implementation plan today with Commr Tpt @ashishkundra, VC-DDCD @Jasmine441 and concerned officials,'' he said in a tweet.

Of the 7,200 buses currently plying on the city roads, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) runs 3,900 buses and the cluster runs 3,300. There are 150 electric buses of DTC that will be added by next month to its fleet. At the same time, 2,600 buses are going to be retired in the next two years. The Delhi Cabinet had last month given a nod to procuring 1,950 buses and issuing fresh tenders for 4,880 more, taking the fleet to about 12,000 on city roads by December 2024. Of the 1,950 buses to be procured, 450 will be low-floor AC CNG buses fully BS VI compliant. As many as 113 of them will arrive between August 2022 and January 2023, and 337 will arrive between February 2023 and March 2023, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said. The 450 CNG buses are in lieu of the cluster buses which will retire by October 10 this year, officials said. PTI SLB SRY

