Tata Motors joins hands with Indian Bank for car loans

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has tied up with Indian Bank to facilitate easy financing for its passenger vehicles customers.

As part of the partnership, Tata Motors' customers would be able to avail car loans from over 5,700 branches of Indian Bank across the country.

''...such partnerships will make the car purchasing process seamless for customers and positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales Ramesh Dorairajan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)