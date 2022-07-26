Left Menu

Tata Motors joins hands with Indian Bank for car loans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:27 IST
Tata Motors joins hands with Indian Bank for car loans
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has tied up with Indian Bank to facilitate easy financing for its passenger vehicles customers.

As part of the partnership, Tata Motors' customers would be able to avail car loans from over 5,700 branches of Indian Bank across the country.

''...such partnerships will make the car purchasing process seamless for customers and positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Senior General Manager – Network Management & EV Sales Ramesh Dorairajan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022