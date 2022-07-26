Two die as tractor overturns in Odisha

Two women were killed on Tuesday and three others injured as a tractor carrying them overturned in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said. Five women were on their way to a paddy field when the accident occurred on the Kuldiha-Purunia road in Badampahar block, a senior officer said. The deceased were identified as Mitarani Hansda (22) and Mandodari Patra (50), Badampahar Police Station inspector Ayeshkant Jena said.

Three injured laborers were admitted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada. The driver of the tractor is absconding, Jena said.

