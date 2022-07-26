Air India Express renews IOSA registration * Budget carrier Air India Express on Tuesday said it has renewed its registration under the IATA Operational Safety Audit programme.

The registration has been renewed after a rigorous assessment of the operational management and control systems of the airline. This was also one of the first onsite audits conducted by IATA auditors post-pandemic, according to a release.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a global grouping of airlines.

The audit covers approximately 1,000 standards and recommended practices related to the safety of operations, as well as maintenance and engineering and the procedures of the airline.

''We are happy to have renewed our IOSA registration, particularly as we look to an expansion of our fleet and network soon,'' Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express, said.

Air India Express has a fleet of 24 Boeing 737-800 aircraft. PTI RAM *** SJVN, KEC International ink pact to build transmission line for Dhaulasidh hydel proj * State-owned SJVN Ltd has inked a pact with KEC International for constructing a transmission line for its 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower project in Himachal Pradesh.

The agreement is for the construction of a 220 KV D/C single zebra, Transmission line from the project switchyard to the 220 KV HPPTCL network in the Sujanpur area in Himachal Pradesh, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

The works estimated to be worth Rs. 47.40 crore would include end-to-end delivery of the commissioned transmission line by February 2024.

Dhaulasidh project is designed to generate 304 million units of energy per annum.

Presently, SJVN has a portfolio of around 31,500 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)