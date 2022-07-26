Left Menu

DGCA team visits training aircraft crash-landing site near Pune city

The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district.The plane, a Cessna 152 VT-ALI, belonged to the Academy of Carver Aviation located near the Baramati airport and suffered damage in the incident.A team of the DGCA came to the crash site on Tuesday and conducted their investigation, said Birappa Lature, assistant inspector, Walchandnagar police station.A parallel police investigation was also on and they have recorded the statement of the injured pilot, Bhavika Rathod, he said.The DGCA is the regulatory body in the field of civil aviation, primarily dealing with safety issues.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-07-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 23:22 IST
DGCA team visits training aircraft crash-landing site near Pune city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday visited the site in Pune district, where a training aircraft had crash-landed, as part of investigation into the incident, said police.

A woman trainee pilot flying solo escaped with minor injuries when a single-seater aircraft, which had taken off from the Baramati airport, crash-landed during a training session on Monday. The incident took place at Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district.

The plane, a Cessna 152 VT-ALI, belonged to the Academy of Carver Aviation located near the Baramati airport and suffered damage in the incident.

''A team of the DGCA came to the crash site on Tuesday and conducted their investigation,'' said Birappa Lature, assistant inspector, Walchandnagar police station.

A parallel police investigation was also on and they have recorded the statement of the injured pilot, Bhavika Rathod, he said.

The DGCA is the regulatory body in the field of civil aviation, primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety, and airworthiness standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022