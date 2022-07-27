Wizz Air Q1 operating loss expands to 285 mln euros

Budget airline Wizz Air said its first-quarter operating loss had jumped to 285 million euros from 109 million euros the year before, as the group was hit by higher costs.

The airline said it expected to deliver a material operating profit as revenue and pricing momentum continue to improve, and said levels of disruption at airports had started to normalize.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)