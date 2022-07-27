Left Menu

Ukraine conflict affected India's telecom, tea exports: Centre in Parliament

Indian exports such as pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, tea, coffee and marine products have been affected due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 13:46 IST
Ukraine conflict affected India's telecom, tea exports: Centre in Parliament
File Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian exports such as pharmaceuticals, telecom equipment, tea, coffee and marine products have been affected due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal informed the Parliament on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government has sought to gauge the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on Indian trade, Goyal said that export of some commodities had been affected.

"As per the feedback received from the industry, exports of some products from India are affected such as pharmaceuticals, telecom instruments, tea, coffee, marine products, etc," the Union minister said in his reply. He, however, did not quantify the extent of the trade disruption during the period.

"The bilateral trade with Russia has, however, improved in comparison to the corresponding period last year. The precise implication of the war scenario can be assessed only after the situation stabilises," the minister said. In spite of global economic adversities, high-frequency indicators in the first quarter of 2022-23 are reflecting sustained growth momentum in the economy as compared to the previous quarter, he added.

On whether the government intends to inject any financial stimulus in the economy in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war, Goyal said: "The Government has provided for fiscal stimulus in the budget of FY 2022-23 with gross fiscal deficit to GDP ratio budgeted at 6.4 per cent." For the record, the Russia-Ukraine conflict began late February this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022