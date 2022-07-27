Left Menu

Wilfred Blackburn steps down from ICICI Pru Life board; Benjamin Bulmer new non-executive director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 14:46 IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Wednesday said Wilfred John Blackburn has tendered his resignation as non-executive (additional) director of the company with immediate effect.

Blackburn stepped down from ICICI Pru Life board following his resignation from the Prudential Group effective end of July 2022.

Wilfred John Blackburn, non-executive director, has tendered his resignation as a director of the company with effect from July 27, 2022 due to his resignation from the Prudential Group effective end of July 2022, ICICI Prudential said in a regulatory filing.

''Further, the board of directors of the company has through a resolution dated July 27, 2022 approved appointment of Benjamin Bulmer as a non-executive (additional) director of the company, nominated by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd, with effect from July 27, 2022,'' it said.

Bulmer is the Chief Financial Officer, Insurance and Asset Management, at Prudential Plc. He oversees finance, actuarial and tax functions of the Group.

He is associated with Prudential Group for over 25 years and has served in various leadership roles including Regional CFO of Prudential Asia, CFO of Eastspring -- the Group's asset management business, CFO of Prudential Hong Kong's life and general insurance businesses, and Chief Accountant of Prudential Asia.

An alumnus of London School of Economics, Bulmer is a British national who has been continuously based in Asia since 2006, working in a number of countries in South East Asia and the Middle East.

ICICI Prudential Life stock was trading at Rs 525.85 apiece on BSE, down 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

