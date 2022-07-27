Left Menu

Income tax dept carries search operations at Nandan Denim's premises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:23 IST
Nandan Denim on Wednesday informed that search operations have been conducted by the Income Tax Department at the company's various locations from July 20-26.

During the search operations, its concerned employees extended their full co-operation to the Income Tax Officials and provided all the required information/ documents, a regulator filing by the Ahmedabad-based firm said.

''As and when the tax department concludes its finding and communicates to us, we will inform the exchange suitably,'' it said.

Nandan Denim continues the highest standards of corporate governance and shall keep the public, investors and authorities updated in the matter, if required as per the applicable provisions of Sebi, the filing said.

Nandan Denim is a part of Chiripal Group, which has interests in petrochemicals, spinning, weaving, knitting, fabric processing, chemicals, infrastructure, BOPP films and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

