Dhampur Sugar Mills profit rises 26 pc to Rs 39.30 crore in April-June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:30 IST
Dhampur Sugar Mills profit rises 26 pc to Rs 39.30 crore in April-June
Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Wednesday reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.30 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 31.13 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income also rose to Rs 833.94 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 545.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The board approved resignations of Nandita Chaturvedi, non-executive independent director, and Akshat Kapoor as whole-time director of the company.

It also approved appointments of Pallavi Khandelwal as additional (non-executive) independent director and Anant Pande, chief executive officer of the company, as whole-time director of the company.

