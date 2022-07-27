Left Menu

BF Infrastructure, Talgo India join hands to make high speed passenger trains

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:34 IST
Bharat Forge on Wednesday said one of its unit and Talgo India have joined hands to manufacture high speed passenger trains.

BF Infrastructure and Talgo India Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Patentes Talgo SL have collaborated to set up a joint venture for the purpose.

The alliance will also address large business opportunities in the Indian railways sector and tap the upcoming domestic requirements in the field, Pune-based Bharat Forge said in a statement.

The collaboration also comes at a time when the Indian Railways has floated a tender for the manufacturing and maintenance of 100 new generation lightweight energy efficient trains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

