Powergrid Infrastructure Q1 net profit grows 84 pc to Rs 213.9 crore

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust on Wednesday posted about 84 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 213.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, mainly driven by higher income.

The company had clocked Rs 116.5 crore profit after tax during the April-June quarter of 2021-22, Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT/Trust) said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during April-June 2022-23 rose to Rs 331.4 crore from Rs 179.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses were at Rs 106.5 crore compared to Rs 55.1 crore a year ago.

PGInvIT was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on January 7, 2021, as an infrastructure investment trust.

While Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is the sponsor of PGInvIT, Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Limited is the investment manager of the trust.

