Uttar Pradesh MSME and export promotion department inks pact with Koo to promote ODOP

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and export promotion department of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday entered into a pact with social media platform Koo to promote 'One District One Product' (ODOP) programme.

As part of the agreement, Koo, through its platform, will raise awareness and promote the ODOP products in 10 different languages. Koo will also procure goods under ODOP for corporate gifting, according to a state government statement. The agreement will ensure greater reach for welfare programmes and schemes of the UP-ODOP, especially among non-english speaking residents. It will also help the local artisans to reach a wider audience and grow their business across the country, it said.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME and Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh, said: ''Association with Koo is aimed at promoting our ODOP products to a larger audience and drive conversations around ODOP in several regional languages.'' The agreement was signed between Navneet Sehgal and Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Koo, the statement said.

Radhakrishna said, ''UP has emerged as a leader in promoting local products globally through the ODOP initiative. It is Koo's pleasure to contribute to helping local artisans by taking their craft and promoting it to the rest of India in various languages.'' The ODOP programme of the UP government is aimed at encouraging indigenous and specialised products and crafts by local artisans, helping them with marketing and branding with a larger motive to increase their incomes and generate employment. The initiative has also been adopted by the Central government and other states across the country.

