Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2036 hours: DEL83 BIZ-2NDLD 5G-SPECTRUM-AUCTION 5G spectrum auction extends to 3rd day; receives bids worth Rs 1.49 lakh cr on Day 2 New Delhi: India's auction of the 5G spectrum, capable of offering lag-free connectivity and ultra-high speed internet, has garnered Rs 1.49 lakh crore worth of bids so far as the sale stretched to the third day.
DEL94 CAB-2NDLD BSNL Govt extends Rs 1.64 lakh cr lifeline to BSNL New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package for BSNL, comprising of converting dues into equity, financial support and allocation of spectrum in a bid to turn around the loss-making telecom PSU.
DCM36 BIZ-RESULTS-LD TATA MOTORS Tata Motors loss widens to Rs 4,951 crore in June quarter as JLR sales dip New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,951 crore in the June quarter as chip shortage and COVID-19 lockdown in China impacted Jaguar Land Rover sales.
DEL96 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee slips to 79.91 against dollar ahead of US Fed announcement Mumbai: The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 79.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following risk-off sentiment among investors ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting.
DEL88 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc; IT, banking stocks shine Mumbai: Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after a two-day decline, with the Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 1 per cent each, tracking heavy buying in IT and banking stocks amid a positive trend in European markets.
DCM54 BIZ-RBI-DIGITAL PAYMENT Digital payments record 29 pc annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data Mumbai: Digital payments across the country registered a growth of nearly 29 per cent in a year through March 2022, as per the RBI's latest index that measures the adoption of online transactions.
DEL47 BIZ-LD RESULTS-MARUTI Maruti Suzuki reports over two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 1,036 cr in Q1 New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to a low base in the year-ago period.
DEL87 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 115; silver rises by Rs 482 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 115 to Rs 51,166 per 10 grams, amid a rise in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
