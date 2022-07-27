Left Menu

TeamLease Services posts Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 26.52 crore

TeamLease Services posts Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 26.52 crore
Staffing company TeamLease Services on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.52 crore in the April-June quarter.

The company's net profit, after exceptional items, during the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal stood at Rs 26.91 crore, TeamLease Services said in a BSE filing.

TeamLease Services' revenue from operations during the reporting quarter went up by 36.50 per cent to Rs 1,879.39 crore as compared to Rs 1,376.77 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

''We have crossed 2 lakh billable headcount in staffing business with a net addition of 13k associates in the quarter. Our hiring capabilities over the last couple of years have improved substantially with over 50 per cent of our own hiring through a combination of technology interventions, verticalisation and partnerships. 125 new logos have been acquired across our various businesses with a rigor on new client acquisition, hiring and service delivery,'' TeamLease Services Managing Director Ashok Reddy added.

The company's shares on Wednesday closed at Rs 3,765.75 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from previous close.

