EIH posts Rs 65.86 crore profit in June quarter

EIH Ltd, which runs the Oberoi chain of hotels and resorts, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.86 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 114.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

EIH revenue from operations was up four-fold to Rs 394.29 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 95.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 334.63 crore, up 43.44 per cent in the latest June quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Shares of EIH Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 149.60 apiece on BSE, down 3.36 per cent from the previous close.

