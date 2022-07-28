ValueFirst Partners with LeadSquared to Offer Seamless Customer Conversations Through SMS and WhatsApp Plugin

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India ValueFirst (a Twilio company), a global leader in the CPaaS space, has partnered with Bengaluru-based end-to-end sales execution and marketing automation platform, LeadSquared, to help brands across the globe offer seamless and joyful customer experiences while driving their sales. With this partnership, ValueFirst and LeadSquared aim to strengthen their commitment towards connecting businesses with their customers across different channels and driving customer experiences.

The ValueFirst SMS and WhatsApp plugin is now available on the LeadSquared CRM. With the plugin, users will be able to send SMS and WhatsApp messages from the CRM natively with a single click of a button. Users will be able to send automated messages to clients on defined actions as well as execute campaigns. The plugin will also provide insight-rich analytics to users to help them make better business decisions.

Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO & Founder of ValueFirst, said, “We're fueling our growth and building some amazing offerings to help enterprises do better conversations with their customers. LeadSquared's proven reliability, security, and comprehensive capabilities will help us cater our offerings to more users. We will be able to seize new market opportunities and build more scalable conversational experiences.” “We are delighted to enter an industry-leading partnership between LeadSquared and ValueFirst, to drive seamless customer conversations. This partnership enables our clients and prospects to better engage & serve their customers through a structured, automated & efficient communication channel. The end objective of this collaboration is to drive a positive impact on the sales funnel of our customers.” opined Sridhar Sampat, Head of Partnerships, LeadSquared.

Founded in 2003, ValueFirst is a leading CPaaS player in India. Headquartered in Gurugram, ValueFirst connects businesses with consumers over telecom (SMS & Voice) and internet (Chatbot, Email, & OTT) channels. ValueFirst is driven by over 450 free-spirited people across the globe serving a diversified customer base. Leading enterprises that rely on ValueFirst include Google, IndiGo, TATA Motors, P&G, InfoEdge, and Axis Bank.

LeadSquared is a Sales Automation SaaS platform, helping 2000+ enterprises across 40 countries to drive sales efficiency at scale. Enterprises with high-velocity sales have found LeadSquared to be the best fitment. The software captures leads from all the channels automatically, manages them intelligently, and transfers them to the right teams (and people), ensuring zero lead leakage and zero missed opportunities.

Businesses that have achieved growth with LeadSquared include education institutes (EdTech businesses, colleges, universities, offline and online training institutes), financial services (Insurance providers, loan providers, Fintech businesses), hospitals, wellness clinics, and consumer marketplaces, among others. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru with a local presence in India, the United States, the Philippines, South Africa, Australia, and Indonesia.

