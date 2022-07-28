Left Menu

USTDA and AIF highlight role of women in sustainable infrastructure in Africa

During the forum, USTDA and AIF showcased how their existing partnership(link is external) advances women-led sustainable infrastructure in Africa.

“It is critically important to bring together women to talk about opportunities in infrastructure development and getting access to capital,” said Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA’s Director. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) and African Development Bank's Africa Investment Forum (AIF) co-hosted a forum of 40 women leaders who are delivering high-quality solutions for Africa's infrastructure needs. The forum took place during last week's U.S.-Africa Business Summit, in Marrakech, Morocco.

During the forum, USTDA and AIF showcased how their existing partnership(link is external) advances women-led sustainable infrastructure in Africa. The closed-door gathering brought together women leaders from Africa's private sector, the U.S. government, and international development finance agencies. It also supported the U.S. government's Prosper Africa initiative to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.

"It is critically important to bring together women to talk about opportunities in infrastructure development and getting access to capital," said Enoh T. Ebong, USTDA's Director. "Our partnership with AIF will facilitate women's entrepreneurship in Africa and spark the development of sustainable infrastructure in support of Africa's long-term growth."

AIF Senior Director Chinelo Anohu lauded the transaction-focused nature of the partnership.

"Today, we have been discussing the obstacles to investment, and how to surmount them. We also considered how to build partnerships across agencies, and how to share deal flows and collaborate on the missing pieces that will enhance infrastructure investment to the continent. This is a collaboration that we will continue as we head to the Africa Investment Forum 2022 Market Days in Abidjan in November, and to the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December."

Addressing the media after the women's summit, Dana Banks, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit, said, "the discussion was a true demonstration of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to Africa and commitment to focus on women's empowerment in the run-up to the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit in December." Banks also announced that the focus on women, and on connecting project sponsors with capital, will be one of the pillars of the White House Summit.

