Left Menu

Britain's BT returns to revenue growth, reaffirms guidance

BT Group met market expectations on Thursday with a 1% increase in first-quarter revenue, helped by price rises and improved trading in its consumer division and Openreach networks. The company, which on Friday faces a strike by 40,000 workers over pay, reported core earnings up 2% at 1.9 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) on revenue of 5.1 billion pounds and said it remained confident about its outlook.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 12:12 IST
Britain's BT returns to revenue growth, reaffirms guidance
BT Group Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

BT Group met market expectations on Thursday with a 1% increase in first-quarter revenue, helped by price rises and improved trading in its consumer division and Openreach networks.

The company, which on Friday faces a strike by 40,000 workers over pay, reported core earnings up 2% at 1.9 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) on revenue of 5.1 billion pounds and said it remained confident about its outlook. Chief Executive Philip Jansen said BT was performing well operationally and had returned to revenue and core earnings growth in the three months to June 30 despite ongoing challenges in its enterprise business.

"We are delivering and, notwithstanding the current economic uncertainty, we remain confident in our outlook for this financial year," he said. BT said it had plans in place to minimize disruption and keep customers connected during the two-day strike.

($1 = 0.8210 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022