Same commitment, new name - Elite Landbase is now ElitePRO

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pro in delivering consistent realty services with transparency and generating endless trust, formerly known as Elite Landbase, the real estate consultancy has a new name - ElitePRO. The company is geared to expand its operations in consultancy services, sales assistance, and the research and analysis department. ElitePRO is mainly focused on high-end commercial and luxury residential properties in the Delhi-NCR region. It has provided top-notch services to more than 13,000 customers and worked with reputed realty brands.

It has also planned to diversify its real estate portfolio and provide advanced services to customers with in-depth knowledge and analysis of current real estate trends and prevalent industry norms. ElitePRO will also be spearheading new associations and portfolio expansion activities and undertakings. The vision will be to encompass diverse property seekers in Delhi-NCR and provide quality and experiential consultancy services to them.

ElitePRO will also be equipped with new and improved business growth strategies, ideas, and plans to execute them in a skillful and effective manner. Viren Mehta, President Sales, ElitePRO, said, "The idea to give a new name ElitePRO to the company is to establish a refreshing identity of the brand. The company is all set to provide futuristic and growth-oriented consultancy services, as it has been known to be giving for the past 10 years, in a much more advanced and technologically sound way. We have worked with some of the best real estate developers in the region. ElitePRO has created a credible name in the market by giving prudent and result-driven property advice and services to our customers."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)