ATS ELGI announces pact with VTEQ, Spain

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:34 IST
ATS ELGI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of city-based Elgi Equipments Limited and garage equipment manufacturer on Thursday announced its manufacturing agreement with VTEQ, a global leader in vehicle testing equipment based out of Spain.

With this partnership, ATS ELGI will set up a world-class 7,500 square feet facility to manufacture previously imported vehicle testing equipment for the Indian market at competitive prices.

The equipment spans brake, suspension, slip, and speedo testers, axle play detectors, and steering gear play, a company release said.

''We are excited to embark on this new journey with VTEQ. We have been maintaining VTEQ vehicle testing equipment in India for Government-run testing centers for over five years as a natural extension of our association with them.

For several years, all of these products were imported into the country. With this breakthrough agreement, we will now manufacture proven products in the country and offer them to customers at affordable prices,'' ATS Elgi managing director Praveen Tiawari said.

''In addition, ATS ELGi's widespread sales and service network will ensure customers have access to faster procurement of equipment, high uptime, and quick response rates for addressing maintenance and spare parts requirements,'' he added.

''India was the fifth-largest car market in 2020, and the country's automotive sector, including components, is expected to be worth Rs16.1-18.1 trillion by 2026. We're also witnessing the Indian government introducing key initiatives - the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric Vehicles (FAME), the National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRIP), and the Bharat Stage (BS) VI standards to promote the country's automobile production and testing,'' said Elgi Equipments Ltd managing director Jairam Varadaraj.

''Over the next five years, we expect over 200 testing centers will be set up in the country. We are looking forward to our partnership with VTEQ, which will provide us with an excellent growth opportunity,'' he said. ATS ELGI is the largest manufacturer and distributor of automotive service equipment in India and offers the broadest range of garage equipment in the country.

