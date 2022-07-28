GHC Jun quarter net profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 355.27 cr

Left Menu

We are on track with the demerger and are well poised to keep delivering on our commitment to create value for all our stakeholders, he said.GHCL Limited has a presence in the chemicals, textiles and consumer products segment.In chemicals, the company mainly manufactures soda ash Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate, which is a major raw material for detergents and glass industries and Sodium Bicarbonate baking soda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:54 IST
Chemicals and textile manufacturers GHCL on Thursday reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 355.27 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Its net profit stood at Rs 102.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,371.32 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 698.93 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. GHCL Managing Director RS Jalan said the demand for its products continued to stay strong.

''Going forward, we will continue our focus on improving customer experience, operational effectiveness, financial viability and profitability. We are on track with the demerger and are well poised to keep delivering on our commitment to create value for all our stakeholders,'' he said.

GHCL Limited has a presence in the chemicals, textiles and consumer products segment.

In chemicals, the company mainly manufactures soda ash (Anhydrous Sodium Carbonate), which is a major raw material for detergents and glass industries and Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda). Its textiles operation is an integrated set-up, which commences right from the spinning of fibre (yarn), weaving, dyeing, and printing of the finished products, like sheets and duvets.

