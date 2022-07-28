Cochin Shipyard delivers country's first indigenously-made aircraft carrier to Navy
- Country:
- India
The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Thursday delivered the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC-1) to the Indian Navy.
The CSL, in a press release, confirmed the delivery of the vessel which is the largest warship ever to be built in India having a deep displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes and is also considered as the most ambitious naval vessel project of the country.
Defence sources, who also confirmed delivery of the vessel to the Navy, told PTI that the official induction and commissioning of the IAC is likely to take place in August.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAC-1
- Navy
- Indian Navy
- India
- The Cochin Shipyard Ltd
ALSO READ
National flag dumped with garbage: Police begin probe so do Navy, Coast Guard
Navy rescues 6 fishermen stranded off TN coast
Navy rescues 6 fishermen off TN coast
Indian, Brazilian Navy discuss mutual cooperation, special focus on submarine maintenance
Mexican Navy says 14 people dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash