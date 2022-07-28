Cochin Shipyard delivers country's first indigenously-made aircraft carrier to Navy

The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) on Thursday delivered the country's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC-1) to the Indian Navy.

The CSL, in a press release, confirmed the delivery of the vessel which is the largest warship ever to be built in India having a deep displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes and is also considered as the most ambitious naval vessel project of the country.

Defence sources, who also confirmed delivery of the vessel to the Navy, told PTI that the official induction and commissioning of the IAC is likely to take place in August.

