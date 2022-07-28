Left Menu

India's SpiceJet says airplane aborted Mumbai takeoff due to caution alert

A SpiceJet airplane on Thursday had to abort its takeoff on a Mumbai runway due to a caution alert, but there was no safety scare, the Indian airline told Reuters in a statement.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 19:47 IST
A SpiceJet airplane on Thursday had to abort its takeoff on a Mumbai runway due to a caution alert, but there was no safety scare, the Indian airline told Reuters in a statement. A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft scheduled to operate from financial cpaital Mumbai to Kandla in western state of Gujarat aborted take off "owing to illumination of a caution alert," the airline said.

"The aircraft stopped well within the runway length available. Crew acted as per the SOP. There was no safety scare," the statement added. The incident comes just a day after India's aviation regulator ordered SpiceJet to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags and said it will subject the domestic airline to "enhanced surveillance".

