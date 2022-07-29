Lebanon customs official says Tripoli port did not offload sanctioned Syrian ship

Lebanon has not offloaded a Syrian ship sanctioned by the United States that docked in the northern Tripoli port this week due to suspicions it was carrying stolen goods, a customs official told Reuters on Thursday.

The Laodicea docked in Tripoli on Wednesday, according to shipping data. The Ukrainian Embassy told Reuters on Thursday it suspected the ship was carrying 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that were plundered from Ukrainian stores.

