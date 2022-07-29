German bonds set for best month since 2010 as recession fears mount

Germany's government bond market was set on Friday to end July with its best month since 2010 as growing fears about recession risk triggering a flood back into safe-haven debt.

Borrowing costs across the euro area were higher on the day, following sharp falls the previous session after data showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter. But the moves were modest and a mere dent in the scale of the downward shift in borrowing costs this month as an energy shock, high inflation, and weakening data shifted market attention to the economic growth outlook.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield was up almost 5 basis points (bps) in early trade at 0.85%, but it is down just over 50 bps this month and set for its biggest monthly drop since 2010. French and Dutch 10-year bond yields are also down over 50 bps in July and set for their biggest monthly drop since 2012.

"Developed market rates continue to price out rate hikes. The result is lower rates across the board, but also markedly steeper curves," ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet said. "A test of 0.50% in Bund yields this summer is not excluded." Money markets now price in roughly a 40% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike from the European Central Bank in September, down from 50% earlier this week.

That scaling back of rate-hike bets comes against a growing concern about the outlook for European gas supplies from Russia. Russia's Gazprom has cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to a fifth of capacity, and the EU is urging members to curb usage and store gas for winter. Weak U.S. growth data on Thursday meanwhile has exacerbated concern about global recession risks.

Second quarter eurozone economic growth data and a flash estimate of inflation in July are due out on Friday.

