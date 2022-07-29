Left Menu

Four killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv - governor

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 13:32 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

At least four people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday, the regional governor said.

Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that at least some of the wounded had been near a public transport stop.

