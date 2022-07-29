Left Menu

HDFC Ltd net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 3,669 cr in Jun qtr

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,668.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher income driven by robust loan disbursements. Shares of HDFC Ltd traded at Rs 2,372.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.56 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 14:27 IST
HDFC Ltd net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 3,669 cr in Jun qtr
  • Country:
  • India

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,668.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher income driven by robust loan disbursements. The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 3,001 crore.

Its total income during the June 2022 quarter increased to Rs 13,248.73 crore against Rs 11,663.14 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its individual loan disbursements during the quarter rose 66 per cent.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5,574 crore compared to Rs 5,311 crore. HDFC said it proposes to raise an international social loan of USD 1.1 billion, which is its first international social loan from India and among the largest globally. Shares of HDFC Ltd traded at Rs 2,372.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.56 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022