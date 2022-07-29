Emami Q1 PAT down 7 pc at Rs 73 cr

Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Friday reported 6.55 per cent decline in June quarter profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 72.69 crore.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 77.79 crore in April-June 2021-22, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was up 17.75 per cent to Rs 778.29 crore in the quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 604.97 crore as against Rs 491.24 crore.

Shares of Emami on Friday were trading at Rs 450.50 apiece on the BSE, down 0.88 per cent from the previous close.

