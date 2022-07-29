Left Menu

Torrent Pharma Q1 net up 7 pc at Rs 354 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:50 IST
Torrent Pharma Q1 net up 7 pc at Rs 354 cr
Torrent Pharma on Friday reported a 7 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 354 crore for the June 2022 quarter.

The drug firm had posted a net profit of Rs 330 crore in the April-June period of the last fiscal.

The net sales rose to Rs 2,292 crore in the first quarter against Rs 2,120 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The company said it has appointed Aman Mehta, son of Torrent Pharma Chairman Samir Mehta, as Director on the company's board with effect from August 1, 2022. Shares of the company on Friday ended 1.75 per cent up at Rs 1,528.80 apiece on the BSE.

