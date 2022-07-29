Left Menu

Over 4 cr income tax return filed so far

The Income Tax Department on Friday said that more than 4 crore returns have been filed through e-filing portal till date for the financial year 2021-22.Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 21:39 IST
Over 4 cr income tax return filed so far
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department on Friday said that more than 4 crore returns have been filed through e-filing portal till date for the financial year 2021-22.

''Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee,'' the department said in a tweet.

ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.

The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to e-file through their websites.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022