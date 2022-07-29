Sustainable infra investments rise to USD 148.67 bln in 2022: Refinitiv

The share of sustainable infrastructure investments in overall project capital expenditure in the country touched 20 per cent or USD 148.67 billion this year compared to 2.6 per cent or USD 19.5 billion in 2011, says a report.

The country has seen investments worth USD 747.4 billion across 2,088 projects into sustainable infrastructure between 2011 and so far in 2022, according to the data collated by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business.

This was only USD 19.5 billion across 27 projects or just 2.61 per cent of the total in 2011. The share remained in single digit till 2020 at 6.76 per cent or worth USD 50.5 billion across 157 projects, Cornelia Andersson, the group head of sustainable finance and investment at the London Stock Exchange Group, told PTI.

During 2021, sustainable infrastructure investments got a massive push when the number of projects and the value of investments soared to USD 143.2 billion across 585 projects or 19.16 per cent of the total. In 2022, the quantum of investments rose to USD 148.67 billion across 637 projects, she said.

The big turning point for sustainable infrastructure investment was the pandemic and the climate change.

However, completion has been a laggard with the country seeing only 160 projects completed between 2011 and 2021, Refinitiv said.

Globally as well as in the country, most of the sustainable investments are flowing into the renewable energy and nuclear sectors which rose to USD 627 billion in 2021, up from USD 275 billion in 2020.

A total of 1,521 renewable and nuclear infrastructure projects were announced globally, up from 1,365 in 2020.

Solar projects are leading the way with a total of 863 new projects in FY22, followed by wind, which saw 442 new initiatives in the year. However, the pandemic induced supply delays have crippled execution and many big projects were delayed, Refinitiv said.

Of the 1,13,465 solar and wind projects announced in 2020, just 47 or 3.5 per cent are complete.

Globally, the top 10 commercial banks poured in over USD 35 billion into sustainable infrastructure projects in 2021, up from USD 29 billion in 2020.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (USD 6.1 billion) and Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (USD 5 billion) took the top two slots for total deal financing in 2021 followed by Mizuho Financial Group (USD 4 billion), Santander (USD 3.8 billion) and Credit Agricole (USD 3.7 billion).

