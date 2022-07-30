Man, his minor daughter die in road accident in Palghar

A man and his six-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Palghar district of Maharashtra on late Friday night, police said. The accident took place on the Palghar-Manor road when the man was travelling on a two-wheeler along with his daughter, they said.

A speeding truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler as a result of which the father-daughter duo fell down and were crushed to death by the heavy vehicle, the police said.

The truck driver, who was said to be in an inebriated condition, was detained, they said. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)