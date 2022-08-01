Left Menu

China stocks rise as securities regulator vows to stabilise market, autos shine

China stocks rose on Monday, after the country's securities regulator chief said the agency will make stable capital market operations a top priority, while carmakers surged on hopes of rising demand for new energy vehicles.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 01-08-2022 10:50 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 10:47 IST
China stocks rise as securities regulator vows to stabilise market, autos shine
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Monday, after the country's securities regulator chief said the agency will make stable capital market operations a top priority, while carmakers surged on hopes of rising demand for new energy vehicles. The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 4,193.50 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,258.46.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 20,091.11. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 6,880.10.

"We must always adhere to the bottom-line mentality and resolutely prevent 'market failure' from causing abnormal fluctuations," Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

A private survey showed China's factories lapsed into slower growth in July, following a bearish official survey on Sunday.

China reported 393 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, down from the daily caseload of around 1,000 last week.

Stocks in consumer staples, energy and new energy rose between 1% and 1.8%.

China will use effective investment to help the economy recover and will not resort to flood-like stimulus, state media said on Friday.

To spur consumption, China will extend an exemption on purchase tax on "new energy" vehicles (NEV), following a cut to the car purchase tax, pushing automobiles and NEVs jumping more than 3% each.

Real estate developers lost 2.6% and mainland developers traded in Hong Kong declined 2.5% to a record low, after a private survey showed July new home prices and sales volume both fell from a month earlier.

Alibaba Group dropped 2.2% in Hong Kong, after it became one of the lasted firms facing delisting risks from the United States.

Investors cautiously monitored geopolitical developments as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022