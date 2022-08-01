China stocks rise as securities regulator vows to stabilise market, autos shine

China stocks rose on Monday, after the country's securities regulator chief said the agency will make stable capital market operations a top priority, while carmakers surged on hopes of rising demand for new energy vehicles. The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 4,193.50 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,258.46.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 20,091.11. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 6,880.10.

"We must always adhere to the bottom-line mentality and resolutely prevent 'market failure' from causing abnormal fluctuations," Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

A private survey showed China's factories lapsed into slower growth in July, following a bearish official survey on Sunday.

China reported 393 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, down from the daily caseload of around 1,000 last week.

Stocks in consumer staples, energy and new energy rose between 1% and 1.8%.

China will use effective investment to help the economy recover and will not resort to flood-like stimulus, state media said on Friday.

To spur consumption, China will extend an exemption on purchase tax on "new energy" vehicles (NEV), following a cut to the car purchase tax, pushing automobiles and NEVs jumping more than 3% each.

Real estate developers lost 2.6% and mainland developers traded in Hong Kong declined 2.5% to a record low, after a private survey showed July new home prices and sales volume both fell from a month earlier.

Alibaba Group dropped 2.2% in Hong Kong, after it became one of the lasted firms facing delisting risks from the United States.

Investors cautiously monitored geopolitical developments as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

