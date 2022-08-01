EMERGING MARKETS-Shares rise on China's market support promise amid recession worries

Emerging market stocks inched up on Monday, as Beijing's promise to support the market helped offset to an extent worries about economic growth in China after the world's second largest economy reported slowing growth in manufacturing activity.

China's strict COVID restrictions, prolonged crisis in the property sector and falling global demand slowed production in the country in July, data showed on Monday, with impact trickling into South Korea as well as Japan. After ending July down 0.7%, MSCI's China-heavy index of emerging market shares, however, inched up 0.1 as Chinese blue-chips rose 0.5%, while Hong Kong shares were flat.

Optimism came from the country's securities regulator chief who said stable capital market operations is a top priority, adding the regulator would aim to maintain consistent policy expectations. Outside Asia, stocks from South Africa to Turkey rose between 0.2% and 1.6%.

As the dollar fell on easing bets of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve, some emerging market currencies rose, with South Africa's rand jumping 1%. But gains were restricted as recession fears rose following PMIs. Figures out of Turkey, Poland and Mexico all showed worsening manufacturing, while growth in the sector slowed in Russia.

Hungary and India were exceptions, reporting growth in activity. Similar data from the euro zone showed a contraction, while in the United States manufacturing growth in seen slowing with data due later in the day.

"For EM currencies, we are more focused on the underlying context of deteriorating global growth, tightening financial conditions... and the potential for downside China surprises," said emerging market strategists at Societe Generale. The Turkish lira fell 0.2%, leaving it less than 3% away from record lows hit in December last year.

Turkey's external balances are likely to deteriorate due to high energy costs, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war, which should further pressure the lira, Societe Generale strategists said. Turkish inflation data is due on Wednesday, and is seen hitting an eye-watering 80% in July, as per Refinitiv data. Turkey's unconventional monetary policy has contributed to rising prices as the currency declines.

In emerging market debt, JPMorgan hard currency debt spreads started the week lower at 528, at their tightest in a month. In China's crisis ridden property sector, Evergrande Group , the firm at the centre of the crisis, on Friday offered its offshore creditors asset packages that may include shares in two overseas-listed units as a sweetener as a liquidity crunch continued to squeeze the sector.

