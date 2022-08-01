Maruti Suzuki India sales up 8.28 pc to 1,75,916 units in Jul

Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday reported an 8.28 per cent increase in total sales to 1,75,916 units in July 2022.The company had sold a total of 1,62,462 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MSIL said in a regulatory filing. In the light commercial vehicles segment, it sold 2,816 units of the Super Carry model compared to 2,768 units last July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The company had sold a total of 1,62,462 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing. Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 6.82 per cent last month to 1,42,850 units compared to 1,33,732 units in July 2021.

''The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models,'' the company said.

Sales of mini cars -- comprising Alto and S-Presso -- were at 20,333 units, up from 19,685 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Similarly, sales of compact cars -- including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR -- also rose to 84,818 units in July 2022 from 70,268 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

However, sales of utility vehicles -- including Brezza, Ertiga S-Cross and XL6 -- were lower at 23,272 units compared to 32,272 units. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz were also lower at 1,379 units last month against 1,450 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

MSIL said it has sold 13,048 units of van Eeco last month, up from 10,057 units in July 2021. In the light commercial vehicles segment, it sold 2,816 units of the Super Carry model compared to 2,768 units last July.

