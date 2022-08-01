Left Menu

Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y, recovery seen slow

The city's economy shrank a revised 3.9% in the first quarter. "Looking ahead, the worsening global economic prospects will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance in the remainder of the year," the city government said in a statement, adding that external trade may get some relief if COVID restrictions on movements across the land border with the mainland are relaxed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:58 IST
Hong Kong's Q2 GDP shrinks 1.4% y/y, recovery seen slow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong's economy contracted 1.4% in the second quarter from the same period a year earlier, advance government data showed on Monday, as exports and investments remained sluggish, and COVID-19 weighed on a wide range of economic activity. The contraction was worse than the 0.6% drop forecast by DBS and a 0.5% decline seen by Standard Chartered. The city's economy shrank a revised 3.9% in the first quarter.

"Looking ahead, the worsening global economic prospects will continue to weigh on Hong Kong's export performance in the remainder of the year," the city government said in a statement, adding that external trade may get some relief if COVID restrictions on movements across the land border with the mainland are relaxed. "Domestically, economic activities are likely to show further revival in the rest of the year, but the extent will depend on how the local epidemic evolves and how the tighter financial conditions affect consumer's spending power and sentiment," the government said.

Government measures, including a consumption voucher scheme, should lend support, it said. On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9% in April-June period, as compared with a revised 2.9% decline in the previous quarter.

Hong Kong's borders have been largely closed since early 2020, as the city generally mirrors mainland China in adopting a "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy that aims to curb all outbreaks. While its precautions are not as strict as those on the mainland, the global financial hub retains some of the tightest curbs in the world.

"The zero-Covid policy will remain the biggest uncertainty of Hong Kong's economy in the short run as the pace of opening remains slow," said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank. "The current adjustment in border control will not be enough to bring the economy back to its normal trajectory," Ng said.

Last week, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong may have to further trim its annual economic growth forecast later in August, for the second time in three months, to factor in more external risks for the economy. Hong Kong is expected to have a better performance in the second half of the year.

In May, the government lowered the real gross domestic product forecast for 2022 to 1%-2% from 2%-3.5%, after taking into account the deteriorating export outlook. "If the border can reopen internationally in the fourth quarter, of course, it will have a boosting effect on the overall economy and atmosphere," said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022