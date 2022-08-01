TVS Motor Company Sales Grows by 13 Percent in July 2022

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13 percent in July 2022 with sales of 314,639 units as against 278,855 units in the month of July 2021. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 14 percent in July 2022 with sales increasing from 262,728 units in July 2021 to 299,658 units in July 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 15 percent with sales increasing from 175,169 units in July 2021 to 201,942 units in July 2022. Motorcycle registered a growth of 8 percent with sales increasing from 138,772 units in July 2021 to 150,340 units in July 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 49 percent with sales increasing from 73,811 units in July 2021 to 110,196 units in July 2022 The Company has invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and the efforts are yielding results with improvements seen this month as well. We are very confident of the supplies improving further.

International Business The Company's total exports grew by 9 percent from 103,133 units in July 2021 to 112,032 units in July 2022. Two-wheeler exports grew by 12 percent from 87,559 units in July 2021 to 97,716 units in July 2022.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,981 units in July 2022 as against sales of 16,127 units in July 2021.

Electric Vehicle The newly launched three versions of TVS iQube Electric have received a very good response with customers welcoming the product and liking its features. The future demand outlook is very positive. Efforts on increasing the capacity and delivery are showing results, and against a monthly average sale of 2,908 units in Q1 2022, the company sold 6,304 units of TVS iQube Electric in July 2022.

