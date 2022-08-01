Left Menu

Reliance Jio accounts for 58.65 per cent of total Rs 1.5 lakh crore mop-ups in 5G auction

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has made bids worth Rs 88,078 crore accounting for 58.65 per cent of the total value of Rs 1,50,173 crore received by the government in the 5G spectrum auction that concluded on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 19:26 IST
Reliance Jio accounts for 58.65 per cent of total Rs 1.5 lakh crore mop-ups in 5G auction
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has made bids worth Rs 88,078 crore accounting for 58.65 per cent of the total value of Rs 1,50,173 crore received by the government in the 5G spectrum auction that concluded on Monday. Addressing a media briefing after end of the bidding, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said Reliance Jio has made bids to acquire 24,740 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

Bharti Airtel has made bids worth Rs 43,084 crore to acquire 19867.8 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz frequency bands. Vodafone Idea Limited has made bids worth Rs 18,799 crore to acquire 6,228 MHz spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz.

Four firms are in the fray for the 5G auction. Adani Data Networks Limited has made bids worth Rs 212 crore to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz frequency band. The 5G Spectrum Auction has concluded successfully with a total bid amount of Rs 1,50,173 crore.. 72,098 MHz of spectrum was offered for auction, and out of that 51,236 MHz has been sold, the minister said.

The first-ever auction of the 5G spectrum in India began on July 26. The bidding for the auction concluded after a total of 40 rounds of bidding that were held in the past seven days. Total 40 rounds of bidding were conducted. About 71 per cent of the total spectrum that was bid out has been sold, Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022