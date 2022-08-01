Reliacne Jio gets ready to roll-out world's most advanced 5G network across India

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, India's largest digital services provider, said on Monday it has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the world's most advanced 5G network and further strengthen India's global leadership in wireless broadband connectivity, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Jio's 5G network will enable the next generation of digital solutions that will accelerate India's AI-driven march towards becoming over $5 trillion economy. Launched just six years ago, Jio has created multiple world records during its rollout of the largest 4G network in the shortest period of time. Jio's 4G network provides the highest quality, most affordable digital services to over 400 million loyal and delighted customers. Jio will now raise the bar even further with its 5G services.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said: "We have always believed that India will become a leading economic power in the world by adopting the power of breakthrough technologies. This was the vision and conviction that gave birth to Jio. The speed, scale and societal impact of Jio's 4G rollout is unmatched anywhere in the world. Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India's march into the 5G era." "We will celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a pan India 5G rollout. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India's digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-Governance," Ambani said in a statement.

Jio has been a front-runner in embracing technologies of the future and unlocking their full potential for the benefit of India, Indians and Indian businesses. Jio has demonstrated its visionary commitment yet again, as India enters the 5G era. As with Jio 4G which blurred the line between Bharat and India and provided every Indian the best connectivity at the most affordable price globally, Jio 5G will ensure that every Indian gets to access the most transformative digital services and platforms offered anywhere in the world. "Jio's 5G solution is made in India, by Indians and to suit the need of every Indian. Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fibre presence, all-IP network with no legacy infrastructure, indigenous 5G stack and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem," Reliance Jio said.

The total cost of acquiring the right to use the above technology agnostic spectrum for a period of 20 years is Rs 88,078 crore. As per terms of the spectrum auction, the spectrum payments have to be made over 20 equated annual instalments, with interest computed at 7.2 per cent per annum. "Jio has acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with our deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable us to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G For All (consumers and enterprises)," the company said.

Through this acquisition, Jio's total owned spectrum footprint has increased significantly to 26,772 MHz (uplink + downlink), which is the highest in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)