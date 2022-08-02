Left Menu

CCI approves Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Shriram Group Companies

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:59 IST
CCI approves Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Shriram Group Companies
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves Composite Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation between Shriram Group Companies under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The proposed combination involves composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation (Scheme) between Shrilekha Business Consultancy Private Limited (SBCPL), Shriram Financial Ventures (Chennai) Pvt. Ltd (SFVPL), Shriram Capital Limited (SCL), Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (STFC), Shriram City Union Finance Limited (SCUF), Shriram LI Holdings Pvt Ltd (SLIH), Shriram GI Holdings Pvt. Ltd (SGIH) and Shriram Investment Holdings Ltd (SIHL).

The salient features of the Scheme are as under:-

The amalgamation of SBCPL with SCL;

The demerger of the undertaking from SCL, carrying on the business of Financial Services, and the transfer and vesting thereof into SIHL;

The demerger of undertakings from SCL carrying on the businesses of a) Life Insurance and b) General Insurance, and the transfer and vesting of the same into a) SLIH); and b) SGIH respectively;

The amalgamation of SCL (with its remaining undertaking and investments) with STFC; and

The amalgamation of SCUF with STFC.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022