Left Menu

Galaxy Group launches Rs 60 cr commercial project in Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Delhi NCR's leading real estate firm, Galaxy Group has launched a Rs 60 cr. commercial project in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The upcoming commercial project, called Novelty Street (Galaxy) will be spread across 1157 sq. meters and furnish a high-street shopping experience in the lanes of Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi's oldest and most important shopping hubs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 18:49 IST
Galaxy Group launches Rs 60 cr commercial project in Chandni Chowk, Delhi
Novelty Street. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi NCR's leading real estate firm, Galaxy Group has launched a Rs 60 cr. commercial project in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The upcoming commercial project, called Novelty Street (Galaxy) will be spread across 1157 sq. meters and furnish a high-street shopping experience in the lanes of Chandni Chowk, one of Delhi's oldest and most important shopping hubs. Novelty Street (Galaxy) will have high street main road facing shops and will be developed in a single phase. The project will get ready in mid-2024 and will feature architectural elements from the classical and colonial era. It will be one of its kind projects in Chandni Chowk.

Further facilities like hygiene-friendly toilets, CCTV surveillance, robust security features, and lifts will be provided. It is a three-side open plot and enjoys great connectivity to popular centres of Chandni Chowk, which itself draws daily footfalls of 4-6 lakhs, comprising of the local and international population. The project is equipped with modern-day facilities, which will cater to the people of densely-populated Chandni Chowk and nearby areas and also introduce a feasible modern commercial establishment in the region.

Sheetal Agrawalla, MD of Galaxy Group, said, "Our project has been visualised to provide a sense of refined commercial and retail experience to lakhs of people who visit Chandni Chowk on a regular basis. We have especially taken care of adopting modern elements and security features that fit the bill of a fine and well-built commercial establishment. The project enjoys well-established connectivity to major centres like Old Delhi Railway Station, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazaar and Lal Qila Metro Station. With Chandni Chowk receiving footfall turnouts in lakhs, Galaxy Novelty Street will be a permanent commercial pitstop for visitors." Galaxy Group is an NCR-based real estate company, with expertise in several industries. They work across commercial, hospitality, and industrial projects. It is one of the fastest-growing developers in the Delhi NCR region. Galaxy Group has completed the delivery of 5 million square feet and currently has a base of 10,000 satisfied clients.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022